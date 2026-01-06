Trump rejects Venezuelan elections within 30 days and does not rule out a second invasion

It is necessary to "fix the situation in the country" and only then to talk about the election process, the US President said

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Neil Hall)

There will be no new elections in Venezuela for at least the next 30 days. If interim leader Delcy Rodriguez ceases to cooperate, the United States may invade the Latin American country again, said Donald Trump in an interview with NBC News amid the detention of the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The American leader explained his position by the impossibility of organizing a vote in the current circumstances. According to him, the first priority is to "fix the situation in the country" and "restore the health of the state." Only then can we talk about the election process.

Trump also confirmed that Rodriguez was cooperating with U.S. officials. At the same time, he emphasized that there had been no contact between her camp and the United States before Maduro's ouster. The US President noted that a decision will be made soon to maintain or lift the existing sanctions against Rodriguez.

In addition, Trump did not rule out the possibility of a second US military invasion of Venezuela if Rodriguez's cooperation ceased, although he said he did not consider such a scenario necessary. He added that the United States was ready to re-engage troops and had anticipated this in advance.

The US president also said that the country could subsidize the restoration of Venezuela's oil and energy infrastructure with the participation of American oil companies. According to him, the project could last up to 18 months and will require significant financial costs.

Trump emphasized that the United States is not at war with Venezuela, saying that the actions are aimed at drug trafficking and criminal groups.

In the interview, he also named the officials who will be involved in overseeing the U.S. role in Venezuela, including the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Minister of Defense Pete Hegsethdeputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Vice President J.D. Vance. At the same time, Trump emphasized that the final decisions are made by him personally.