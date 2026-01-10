Zelenskyy hopes for Russia's reaction to "20 points" before agreeing on other issues with Trump

The heads of Ukraine and the United States may finalize security and recovery issues as early as the end of January 2026

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Illustrative photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped to get Russia's reaction to the draft peace plan before finalizing it security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery plan with his American counterpart Donald Trump. The head of state said this in an interview with Bloomberg on January 9.

Zelenskyy spoke after receiving a report from the head of the Ukrainian delegation and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who had a call with Trump's special envoy that day Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the US president Jared Kushner. American representatives have recently been in contact with Russia in "some kind of format," the Ukrainian leader said, adding that he did not know whether Witkoff or Kushner would travel to Russia in the near future for in-person meetings.

The head of state informed that Kyiv had conveyed its comments on territorial issues to the American team, which will pass them on to the Russians for processing, after which they can be transferred to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope to receive Russia's response to a 20-point framework document before he finalizes security guarantees and a plan for Ukraine's recovery with Trump, which could happen as early as the end of January.

The president added that he expects to meet with Trump either in the United States or in Davos, Switzerland, where both politicians are expected to attend the World Economic Forum, which starts on January 19.

Zelenskyy also said that he wanted to personally discuss with his American counterpart the specific obligations of the United States in the event of renewed Russian aggression.

"I don’t want everything to end up in them merely promising to react. I really want something more concrete," he said.

Among other things, the president reiterated that Moscow's actions show that it is not ready for real diplomacy.

He also called on Washington to respond more systematically to Russia's aggression, noting that Ukraine has not yet received all the promised patriot air defense systems and ammunition.