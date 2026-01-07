Zelenskiy says Ukraine has not received new air defense systems from the US, missiles are "coming a little bit"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine has not received new air defense systems from the United States, while missile deliveries continue. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking to journalists in the OP chat.

The Head of State said that on January 6 in France and in December during his meeting with the US President Donald Trump in Florida raised the issue of air defense.

Zelenskyy clarified that this topic is a priority for him and his team. During the talks in Paris, he showed the allies in detail which systems urgently need missiles.

"As for the systems from the United States, no new systems have been delivered. As for the missiles, they are coming a little bit, we want to speed it up. We really want to and once again ask the United States," the president added.

At the same time, he thanked Norway, but refused to disclose details.