Zelenskyy responds to Russia's "pink dreams" of Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrawal from Donbas

Commenting on the unresolved Donbas issue, the President emphasized that Ukraine will act in its own interests

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

As part of the discussion of the 20-point peace plan, the concept of creating a "free economic zone" is currently being considered, but demilitarization is not being discussed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering questions in the chat room of the President's Office.

The President was asked what was specifically discussed at the meeting regarding Donbas, whether Ukraine was demanded to withdraw, under what conditions, and whether there is a detailed concept of a "free economic zone".

"There is no detailed concept of a 'free economic zone' yet. I have already spoken about this. We will definitely discuss this with the society (earlier Zelensky stated that this issue should be put to a referendum. – Ed.)," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also noted that the fact that Russians want Ukrainian troops to leave Donbas is "not news.".

"In their rosy dreams, they wish we were not on the territory of our country at all. These dreams are many years old. But we have our own land, our own territorial integrity, our own state and our own interests. We will act in accordance with the interests of Ukraine," he said .

Answering the question of who will patrol the "demilitarized" zone, if it is established, Zelensky said that the answer is in the question – "if it is established.".

"So far, this is not on the table. For now, we are talking about a 'free economic zone'. There are no details yet. But everyone has started to discuss this issue," he said .

The President emphasized that in the 20-point peace plan, only two issues remain unresolved - territories and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. In general, the plan is 90% agreed with the US .