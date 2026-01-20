Trump on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: When Kyiv is ready, Moscow is not, and vice versa

The US president brought a document to the conference, in which he listed "365 victories" for the year of his presidency and mentioned efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

Ukraine and Russia do not demonstrate immediate readiness for peace. About said uS president Donald Trump at a conference dedicated to his one-year anniversary as President of the United States.

He said that he was still trying to improve relations between Russia and Ukraine.

"And when Russia is ready, Ukraine is not. When Ukraine is ready, Russia is not. But they lose an average of 25,000 people a month," Trump said.

He also said that the current administration has allegedly done much more than any other in terms of military operations and ending wars. According to the US president, "no one has seen anything like this before."

He brought to the briefing a "book" about his achievements during his year in office, titled "President Trump's Return Marks a New Era of Success and Prosperity," and promised to read it to the audience. The document allegedly lists 365 victories.