Trump says in letter to Norway's prime minister that he no longer feels obliged to think only of peace

The US president has once again questioned Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland, saying it cannot defend the island

Donald Trump (Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre, he said he no longer felt obliged to "think exclusively about peace" because he had not been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and reiterated his demand for the transfer of control over Greenland. This was reported by the agency Reuters, whose journalists got acquainted with the content of the letter.

The letter was a response to a short message sent to Trump by the Prime Minister of Norway and the President of Finland By Alexander Stubb in which they expressed their disagreement with his decision to impose duties on European allies over their statement on Greenland.

"Given that your country has decided not to award me the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing eight wars or more, I no longer feel obligated to think exclusively about peace, although it will always prevail, but can now think about what is good and right for the United States of America," Trump wrote in the letter.

Støre said he had repeatedly told Trump that the Nobel Peace Prize Committee is independent and that the Norwegian government has no control over it.

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. She presented Trump with her gold medal during a meeting at the White House last week, although the Nobel Committee said the prize cannot be transferred, divided or revoked.

In his letter, Trump also again questioned Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland, stating: "Denmark cannot defend this land from Russia or China, and why do they even have ownership in the first place."

"There are no written documents, only that a boat docked there hundreds of years ago, but our boats also docked there. The world will not be safe if we do not have complete and total control over Greenland," the American president added.