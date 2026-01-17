Trump announces tariffs against allies over Greenland

The head of the US announces new tariffs against Denmark and countries that sent their military to Greenland for exercises

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump announced the imposition of tariffs against American allies over Greenland, a self-governing island within Denmark that he wants to take over. He posted the following message published in its social network Truth Social.

Trump once again said that China and Russia "want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it." He also criticized the island's defense: "They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently."

He also argues that because of NATO allies who sent a limited number of troops for exercises on the island, allegedly because of a "dangerous situation for the safety, security, and survival of our planet."

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%," the head of the US said.

According to him, the duty will be levied until the agreement on the "complete and total purchase of Greenland" is concluded.

Among other things, Trump mentioned the US Golden Dome missile defense project, adding that this system would be able to operate at "maximum potential and efficiency" only if Greenland became part of the United States.

The US president also indicated that Washington is ready to immediately begin negotiations with Denmark and/or any of the above countries.

UPDATED. President of France Emmanuel Macron said: "No intimidation or threat will influence us – neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations. Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context."

Meanwhile, protesters in Denmark and Greenland opposed Trump's demand to hand over the island to the United States and called for the island to be left to decide its own future, reports Reuters.

In Copenhagen, the Danish capital, protesters chanted: "Greenland is not for sale" and held signs reading "No means no" and "Hands off Greenland" while carrying the island's flags as they marched to the US Embassy.

Some of the protesters wore red caps similar to those worn by Trump supporters with the inscription Make America Great Again, but with the slogan Make America Go Away.

According to the organizers, more than 20,000 people took part in the rally in Copenhagen, a number equal to the population of the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk.

There was also a rally there with hundreds of people led by the island's prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen: they carried flags and similar posters to the American consulate.

In addition, protests took place throughout Denmark.

Rally in Copenhagen (Photo: Emil Nicolai Helms / EPA)

