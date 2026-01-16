European troops in Greenland won't change Trump's plans for the island – White House

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Niole Combeau)

Foreign soldiers sent to Greenland by European countries will not interfere with the US president's plans Donald Trump. About said white House press secretary Caroline Leavitt at a press conference.

Despite Europe's attempts to increase its military presence on the island in the Arctic, Trump does not intend to abandon his plan to control it.

"I don't think the presence of troops in Europe affects the president's decision-making process, and it doesn't affect his goal of acquiring Greenland," Levitt said.

Speaking after leaving the White House, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lekke Rasmussen said that the negotiators had failed to change the US position. However, he emphasized that the seizure of Greenland was not necessary at all, transmits Euronews.

"We failed to change the US position. It is clear that the president wants to conquer Greenland. So we still have fundamental differences, but we also agree that we have different opinions," he said.