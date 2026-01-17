Macron responds to Trump on tariffs: Threats will not affect us in Ukraine or Greenland

The head of France reacts to US president's statement on imposing duties on partners

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron rejected the threats of his American counterpart Donald Trump to impose tariffs against the Allies to get Greenland, a self-governing island within Denmark. The French politician wrote this post wrote in the social network X.

"No intimidation or threat will influence us – neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations. Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context," he said.

Macron announced that Europeans would react in a "united and coordinated manner" if these threats were confirmed.

The French president emphasized that the allies "will ensure that European sovereignty is respected."

"It is in this spirit that I will engage with our European partners," the politician added.

He also said that France defends the sovereignty and independence of states both in Europe and in other regions.

"It is on this basis that we support, and will continue to support Ukraine and that we have built a coalition of the willing" for a robust and lasting peace, to defend these principles and our security. It is also on this basis that we decided to take part in the exercise organized by Denmark in Greenland. We fully assume this decision, because security in the Arctic and at the outer edges of our Europe is at stake," Macron said.

Earlier, Trump said that because of the countries that sent a limited number of troops for exercises in Greenland, alleging that there is a "very dangerous situation for the safety, security, and survival of our planet."

The head of the US announced that starting from February 1, these countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland) will be subject to a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the United States, and from June 1, this duty will increase to 25%.

The US President said that such a tariff would be levied until an agreement is reached on the "complete and total purchase of Greenland," adding that America is ready to immediately begin negotiations with Denmark and/or any other of these countries.

ADDED. There have been other statements by European leaders. In particular, the heads of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council, António Costa in his posts stated that these tariffs would undermine US-European relations and risk a dangerous deterioration of the situation. They also supported the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Prime minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer noted: "Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes."

He also called it "completely wrong" to impose U.S. tariffs on allies for ensuring the collective security of NATO partners.

"We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration," the politician added.

Meanwhile, Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said that the partners "will not allow themselves to be blackmailed".