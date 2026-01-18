"The wrong choice". Bessent was asked what is more important for US national security – NATO or Greenland

Treasury Secretary assures that the United States will remain part of the Alliance amid Donald Trump's statements on Greenland

Scott Bessent (Photo: Yuri Gripas/EPA)

Secretary of the Treasury of the United States Scott Bessent was unable to answer what was more important for US national security – NATO membership or possession of Greenland. He was asked for his opinion in interview NBC News channel.

Greenland is part of Denmark, a NATO ally, and some Democrats have warned that any U.S. action against the Arctic island would destroy the Alliance.

When asked whether Greenland or NATO was more important to US national security, Bessent called it a "false choice." He later confirmed that "of course we will remain part of NATO."

Bessent was also asked how the US annexation of Greenland would differ from Russia's occupation of Crimea.

"I believe that the Europeans will realize that this is the best thing for Greenland, the best thing for Europe, and the best thing for the United States," he said.

President of the United States Donald Trump claimed that the United States needed full control over Greenland for national security reasons. His threats were strongly rejected by Greenland, Denmark and other European allies.