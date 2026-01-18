"Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations". Europe reacts to Trump's tariffs

Eight European countries express solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland amid Donald Trump's statements

Greenland (Illustrative photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA)

The United States' threats of tariffs against European countries undermine transatlantic relations. This is stated in the joint statement Sweden, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The document notes that these states, as NATO members, are committed to strengthening security in the Arctic as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish Arctic Endurance exercise, conducted jointly with allies, meets this need and poses no threat to anyone.

Eight European countries have expressed their full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Building on the process launched last week, they are ready for a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which they firmly support.

"Tariff threats undermine the transatlantic relationship and risk a downward spiral. We will continue to act in a coherent and coordinated manner in our response. We are committed to protecting our sovereignty," the statement said.

January 17, 2026 Trump announced about imposing duties on the allies over Greenland, a self-governing island within Denmark that he wants to get.

Members of the European Parliament ready to stop the process of approval of a trade agreement between the EU and the United States due to Trump's intention to impose new duties.