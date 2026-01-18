EU may suspend deal with US over Trump's tariffs on Greenland

The EU is preparing to suspend the trade agreement due to the introduction of new tariffs by the US President

Members of the European Parliament are ready to suspend the process of approval of the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States due to the intention of the US President Donald Trump introduce new duties against countries that supported Greenland. This was reported in the social network X reported Manfred Weber, chairman of the largest political faction in the European Parliament, the European People's Party.

"The EPP supports the EU-US trade deal, but given Donald Trump's threats against Greenland, it cannot be approved at this stage. Agreements to reduce duties on American goods should be suspended," he wrote.

The EU-US trade agreement, which was concluded in July 2025, has already been partially implemented, but it still needs to be ratified by the European Parliament, notes Bloomberg. The agreement provided for a 15% US duty on most EU goods in exchange for Brussels' commitment to eliminate duties on US industrial goods and some agricultural products.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has agreed to these terms in an effort to avoid a full-scale trade war with Trump, the newspaper notes.

At the same time, some European lawmakers have long opposed the agreement, considering it unilateral in favor of the United States. The tension intensified after Washington expanded the 50% duty on steel and aluminum to include hundreds of additional EU products.

If EPP MPs join left-wing political groups, they may have enough votes to postpone or block approval.

Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament's Trade Committee, said that work on the implementation of the agreement with the United States should be suspended until Trump's threats stop. He also called on the EU to use the Anti-Coercion Tool, the EU's most powerful mechanism for responding to economic pressure, which has not been used before.

Danish MEP Per Clausen has collected signatures on a letter calling for a freeze on the trade agreement with the United States while the US administration makes claims over Greenland.