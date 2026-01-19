Trump says Europe should focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland

The US president refused to say what he is willing to do to control the Arctic island

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump advised Europeans to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland. He expressed this opinion expressed in an interview with NBC News.

Amid escalating tensions over Trump's attempts to take control of Greenland, he has been careful to say what he is willing to do.

When asked whether he would use force to seize Greenland, the US president replied: "No comment".

In the interview, Trump also criticized European leaders who resisted his efforts to acquire Greenland, which he said was necessary to protect national security from external threats.

"Europe should focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine because, frankly, you can see where it's going. That's what Europe should focus on, not Greenland," Trump emphasized.

When asked whether he would fulfill his plans to impose tariffs on European countries without a Greenland deal, Trump replied: "100%".

January 17, 2026 Trump announced about imposing duties on the allies over Greenland, a self-governing island within Denmark that he wants to get.

Members of the European Parliament ready to stop the process approval of a trade agreement between the EU and the United States due to Trump's intention to impose new duties.

On January 18, eight European countries issued a joint statement in which they argue that tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations.