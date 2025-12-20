Zelenskyy: The issue of free economic zone in Donbas will be decided by the people of Ukraine

The President still believes that the ceasefire is fair on the basis of "standing where we are"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Only the people of Ukraine will decide on the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking to journalists in the chat room of the Presidential Office.

He believes that a ceasefire on the basis of "standing where we are" is fair. At the same time, Ukraine should remain in the part of Donbas currently controlled by the Defense Forces.

"Although, to be honest, the fact that "Russians" are on our land is basically unfair. But this is a compromise solution for today," Zelenskyy said.

Russia, on the other hand, ultimately demanded that the Ukrainian army withdraw from the territory of the Donetsk region. Ukraine has explained to the American side that it cannot leave its territory. Therefore, the US is looking for a compromise by proposing a so-called free economic zone.

According to the proposal, there can be no heavy weapons, and possibly no troops, but people will live there, governing bodies will operate, and police missions will work there.

"I explained that it cannot be that we are withdrawing, while the Russian army remains, and our army is withdrawing, because we do not believe that such a free economic zone will be safe," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian army will want to enter the territory of Ukraine at any time, which is what it has been doing all these years of aggression.

"That's why it can't be like that. If you want to withdraw troops anywhere, the same mirror steps are always taken: if we withdraw five kilometers, they withdraw five; we withdraw 10, they withdraw 10," the president explained.

And then, according to the head of state, such a zone is created. It can be called a free economic zone or something else.

"The best and most honest option is to stay where we are: less compromise and less dialog. If the issue of a free economic zone is raised, I told our partners: I'm sorry, but it will be decided by the people of Ukraine," he summarized.