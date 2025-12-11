Donbas, Zaporizhzhya NPP, assets. Zelensky talks about the uncoordinated positions of the "peace plan"
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The territory of Donetsk region and control over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – two inconsistent positions in the so-called peace plan, and the issue of assets is also problematic. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists, the correspondent reports LIGA.net.

According to him, in addition to the disagreement on the Donetsk region, the document proposed the withdrawal of Russians from some parts of the regions where they are currently located.

"This is what is being considered. That is, they come from the respective parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro regions, where they are. Kherson, Zaporizhzhia – their position is that no, they are not leaving, and we are standing where we are. This is the case today. I'm just stating the fact," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the Russians also want to retain control of the ZNPP, while Ukraine is against it.

"And we said that if this is the case, the plant will not operate. That is, we have two key disagreements: the territories of Donetsk region and what is related to it, as well as Zaporizhzhia NPP. These are two topics that we continue to discuss," the Head of State emphasized.

The President added that the third complicated issue in the conversations now is money, Russian assets.

"And here, why were there no Europeans, and why are they now? We brought the Europeans into this structure through extensive negotiations. And we did the right thing, because this money, the frozen Russian assets, are virtually all in Europe," he explained.

