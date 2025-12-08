Zelensky on the "peace plan": Openly non-pro-Ukrainian points have been removed

The President confirmed that the plan to resolve the war currently contains 20 points

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The so-called peace plan proposed by the United States has removed non-pro-Ukrainian clauses. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when talking to journalists.

The head of state was asked: whether the document shown to him by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov from what it was after the talks in Geneva and Miami.

"Different plans, although the basis is the same. There were 28 points, now there are 20. We have leveled this direction. And such openly non-pro-Ukrainian points have gone away," Zelensky said.

He added that Americans were in favor of finding compromises. The Head of State emphasized that no compromise on the territories had been found yet.

"As for recovery, it is about money. And here we cannot ignore the European view," the President said, adding that he had spoken about this with the leaders today.

Therefore, it is important to involve Europe in this communication, he stated.

On December 8, Zelenskyy said about the lack of common ground of the negotiators on Donbas.

Before that, Trump said he was "a little disappointed" that the Ukrainian president allegedly has not yet familiarized himself with his "peace plan".