The White House chief says Russia would "prefer to have the whole country," but allegedly does not object to Trump's proposal

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Radek Pietruszka)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he was "a little disappointed" that the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly has not yet familiarized himself with his "peace plan." The head of the White House said this said during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

Trump was asked what his last step in negotiations with Russia would be.

"We talked to the president Putinwe have been talking to Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky. And I must say that I am a little disappointed that President Zelensky has not yet read the proposal. That was as of a few hours ago," he said.

The American leader added that, according to his information, Zelenskyy's team likes the plan. At the same time, Trump suggested that Russia "would prefer to have the whole country," but currently believes that Russia does not seem to object to the peace proposal.

"Russia, I think, would prefer to have the whole country... But Russia, I think, is satisfied with it (the peace plan), but I'm not sure Zelenskiy is satisfied with it. His team likes it, but he hasn't read it," Trump added.