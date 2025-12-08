Trump is disappointed: says Zelensky has not read US "peace plan"
President of the United States Donald Trump said he was "a little disappointed" that the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly has not yet familiarized himself with his "peace plan." The head of the White House said this said during a conversation with journalists at the White House.
Trump was asked what his last step in negotiations with Russia would be.
"We talked to the president Putinwe have been talking to Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky. And I must say that I am a little disappointed that President Zelensky has not yet read the proposal. That was as of a few hours ago," he said.
The American leader added that, according to his information, Zelenskyy's team likes the plan. At the same time, Trump suggested that Russia "would prefer to have the whole country," but currently believes that Russia does not seem to object to the peace proposal.
"Russia, I think, would prefer to have the whole country... But Russia, I think, is satisfied with it (the peace plan), but I'm not sure Zelenskiy is satisfied with it. His team likes it, but he hasn't read it," Trump added.
- on December 2, Vitkoff and Kushner had a nearly five-hour conversation with Putin. Washington positively assessed this conversation.
- on December 6, Zelenskyy and members of the Ukrainian delegation spoke by phone talked with Vitkoff and Kushner on the end of the Russian war against Ukraine.
- december 7 Zelensky saidhe said he would receive information from the Ukrainian delegation about what Russia told the Americans during the meeting in Moscow.
