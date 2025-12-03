US positively assesses talks with Putin, invites Ukrainian delegation to America – Sybiha

Foreign Minister reports on Umerov's phone conversation with Witkoff after the American meeting with the Russian dictator

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

Ukraine contacts US after talks in Moscow – Washington welcomes talks with dictator Vladimir Putin and invited a Ukrainian delegation to visit America in the near future. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters, the LIGA.net in Brussels.

According to the official, after the talks in Moscow, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, had contact with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Since this is a telephone contact, for security reasons it is difficult to imagine that the details of this meeting will be discussed. This is a sensitive process," the minister explained.

At the same time, representatives of the American delegation said that, in their assessment, the talks in Moscow "had a positive impact" on the peace process, Sybiha said.

He also added that the United States has invited a Ukrainian delegation to continue negotiations in the near future.

The minister also said that on December 3, Umerov will hold consultations with national security advisers from the UK, Germany and France (E3 countries) to "further coordinate our efforts and assess the progress made."

Sybiha said that the parties have indeed "made progress" in the peace process as a result of the meetings in Geneva and Miami, as the partners are now building on the 20-point document that was developed during the talks in the Swiss city.

"I would also like to confirm to you that the American delegation heard the Ukrainian delegation, and the document is being further developed. Yes, there are the most sensitive issues that are bracketed and left for the leaders to consider," the official explained.