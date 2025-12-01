"For six and a half hours we talked only about territories". Zelensky said that now with the negotiations

The president spoke about three main topics of negotiations on the peace plan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: CHRISTOPHE ENA/EPA)

The territorial issue is the most difficult in terms of peace to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, and many hours were devoted to this aspect at the talks in Florida. Commenting on the course of the talks, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the joint press conferences with a French colleague Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The Head of State said that the U.S.-Ukraine talks had been held on November 30 and continued on December 1: "Meetings are a process, it is not over yet."

"I will say frankly: the territorial issue is the most difficult," the president emphasized.

The second main issue he mentioned was the financing of Ukraine's reconstruction, which is "difficult and complicated" to adopt without European partners, because "The money is in Europe".

"And the issue of security guarantees, which is very important: specifics from the United States, specifics from Europe. So, I would say that these are the three main topics, the highways, and at the same time, the trigger. We have to be very careful here," the president added.

He thanked the negotiating team, noting that the peace plan "looks better".

"To make it roughly clear: we talked for six and a half hours yesterday about issues of a different nature, different territorial regions. Only on the relevant points," Zelenskyy said.

Regarding further negotiations, the president noted that the US representatives had shared their visions with Ukraine and now wanted to present them to the Russian side.

"I will receive [full] feedback from our delegation – not by phone – tomorrow. They will fly to Ireland and tell me step by step where we are in their negotiations. And I also understand that the United States will [receive] a reaction from the Russian side," the head of state said.

After that, he added, Ukraine will see where "we are approximately at," and then Kyiv will also hold discussions with its European partners on the above-mentioned points of the peace plan.

"And we expect a discussion with the US president [Donald Trump] on, probably, key aspects that are very difficult," Zelenskyy summarized.

He did not provide specifics on the points of the peace plan.