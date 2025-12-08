Zelenskyy: I will receive a report on what the Americans were told in Moscow

The head of state announces report from Umerov and Hnatov after their return from the US

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would receive information from the Ukrainian delegation about what Russia told the Americans during the meeting in Moscow. The head of state said this in his video message.

The president noted that "substantive conversations" had taken place between the Ukrainian and American sides these days and said that the head of the delegation and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov were returning to Europe from the United States.

"I expect them to provide detailed information about everything, everything that was said to the American representatives in Moscow, about the nuances that the Americans are ready to modify in negotiations with us, with the Russians," the head of state said.

Earlier, on December 2, U.S. president's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner had a nearly five-hour conversation with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The president also recalled the December 6 talks between him, Umerov and Hnatov, and Witkoff and Kushner, thanking the United States for its "willingness to work together 24-7."

According to Zelenskyy, the American representatives know Ukraine's basic positions, and the conversation was "constructive, albeit difficult."

"We continue to work. Some things can only be discussed in person: Umerov and Hnatov will report to me, and I will also talk to European leaders – we have meetings scheduled in London and Brussels," the head of state added.

In addition, the president provided details about new consultations with European leaders this week.

"First of all, security issues, support for our resilience, support packages for our defense. First of all, air defense, long-term financing for Ukraine. Of course, we will also talk about a common view, common positions in the negotiations," he said.

Zelenskyy also spoke about his conversation with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni ("very substantive, and I expect Italy to continue to be with Ukraine on the path to peace [...] we managed to discuss many perspectives, many different options"), adding that he is in constant contact with the UK, France, Germany, the European Commission, the NATO secretary general Mark Rutte and other partners of Kyiv.