Zelenskyy says there is no common vision in Donbas talks

President claims that there is a vision of the US, Russia and Ukraine for Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but there is no common ground

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The participants in the negotiations to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine lack a common vision on the issue of territories. This was stated in a telephone interview with the Bloomberg said the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state said that elements of the US plan require further discussion on a number of "sensitive issues," including security guarantees and control over the eastern regions.

He added that the talks have not yet reached an agreement on the Ukrainian Donbas, including Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"There is a vision of the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, and we do not have a single opinion on Donbas," Zelenskyy clarified.

He emphasized that Kyiv insists on a separate agreement on security guarantees from its Western allies, primarily the United States.

"There is one question that I – and all Ukrainians – want to get an answer to: if Russia starts a war again, what will our partners do," Zelenskyy said.

The media outlet reminded that on Monday, December 8, Zelenskyy will hold talks with key partners, including the British Prime Minister, during his visit to London By Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and the President of France Emmanuel Macron. Among other things, they will discuss the US proposal.

On September 3, Zelenskyy said that on the territory of Donbass a powerful part of the Ukrainian defense line is concentrated, and Russia has not been able to occupy even 30% of one region in more than three years of full-scale invasion.

The president also said that Putin boasted of full occupation of Donbas by October 15, but this deadline has long since expired.

WP wrote that Putin, during a phone call with Trump on October 16, demanded that Ukraine has given up control over the Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war.