Schedules of power outages on December 8 are planned for the whole day
On Monday, December 8, after massive attacks by the Russians, blackout schedules will be applied throughout the day throughout Ukraine. This was reported by the national energy company "Ukrenergo".
According to her, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions according to the following schedule:
→ hourly outages for household consumers will continue throughout the day, with 2.5 to 4 queues planned (i.e., up to more than 12 hours of outages per day – Ed;)
→ power limitation schedules for industry will also be in effect throughout the day.
"The time and scope of the restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region. When the electricity is supplied on schedule, please consume it sparingly!" Ukrenergo noted.
The blackout schedules were tightened on December 6 after a massive attack on the energy sector by the occupiers – on Sunday it was announced three to four queues.
A queue is a group of household and industrial consumers who use a certain number of megawatts. Ukrenergo explained that one queue conditionally amounts to 4 hours of outages per day, two queues – 8 hours, three – 12 hours, and four – 12+ hours
You can see exactly what hours the power is turned off at a particular address on the resources of your local power company.
- On December 6, Ukrenergo's CEO said that after a massive Russian attack on the restoration of Ukraine's power system it will take weeks.
- It was an eighth massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the year. Suburban railways were also targeted, with the main station building in Fastiv burned down.
- Due to Russian strikes, Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced their capacity. Meanwhile, Moldova has asked Romania for emergency assistance regarding electricity.
- The next day, the occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the infrastructure of Kremenchuk, which caused interruptions in water, electricity and heating in the city. In total, the occupiers used 241 drones and five missiles – the defenders of managed to counteract 175 UAVs and all missiles. There were 65 hits by attack drones at 14 locations.
Comments (0)