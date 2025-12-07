Schedules of power outages on December 8 are planned for the whole day

Ukrenergo announces up to four rounds of power outages throughout the day

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On Monday, December 8, after massive attacks by the Russians, blackout schedules will be applied throughout the day throughout Ukraine. This was reported by the national energy company "Ukrenergo".

According to her, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions according to the following schedule:

→ hourly outages for household consumers will continue throughout the day, with 2.5 to 4 queues planned (i.e., up to more than 12 hours of outages per day – Ed;)

→ power limitation schedules for industry will also be in effect throughout the day.

"The time and scope of the restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region. When the electricity is supplied on schedule, please consume it sparingly!" Ukrenergo noted.

The blackout schedules were tightened on December 6 after a massive attack on the energy sector by the occupiers – on Sunday it was announced three to four queues.

REFERENCE. A queue is a group of household and industrial consumers who use a certain number of megawatts. Ukrenergo explained that one queue conditionally amounts to 4 hours of outages per day, two queues – 8 hours, three – 12 hours, and four – 12+ hours

You can see exactly what hours the power is turned off at a particular address on the resources of your local power company.