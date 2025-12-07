Russia attacks Ukraine with Daggers, Iskanders and drones: 65 hits recorded

Fire after the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of December 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 246 air strikes, including 241 drones and five missiles. 65 drone strikes were recorded, reported Air Force.

The enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities. In particular, it used more than 150 Shaheds, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and three X-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

As of 09:00, 175 drones, two Kinzhalys and the same number of Iskanders/KN-23s were shot down. There were 65 hits by attack drones at 14 locations.

In the Chernihiv region, the enemy attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones, killing a 50-year-old man, reported rescuers. An abandoned building, a residential building and an outbuilding caught fire in the town. All the fires were extinguished.

Also Russia attacked the infrastructure Kremenchuk, which resulted in interruptions in water, electricity and heat supply in the city.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES