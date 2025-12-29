After talks in the US, two out of 20 points remain unresolved – Zelensky

The President answered the question of LIGA.net about the points of the peace plan that still remain uncoordinated

Photo: ZAES

During the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States, only two issues remained unresolved – the territories and Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. This was stated by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyyanswering the question LIGA.net in the chat room of the Presidential Office.

Commenting on the words of the US President Donald Trump the head of state said that "one or two issues" remained unresolved as a result of the negotiations: "Two issues remain: the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – how it will function and the issue of territories. These are the two issues that remain in the 20-point document."

He emphasized that this is why the plan, in his estimation, is 90% ready – there is no agreement on two points.

As for security guarantees, he said, everything is 100% ready, but details are still being discussed about the validity period.