Zelenskyy offers Trump to provide Ukraine with guarantees for 30-50 years instead of 15
During a meeting with US President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to provide Ukraine with security guarantees for up to 50 years, not 15. The latter said he would consider it. Zelenskyy said this while answering questions from the media in a chat at the President's Office.
"Yesterday we confirmed with the President of the United States that we will have strong security guarantees from the United States. Indeed, now it is not forever. In the documents, it is for 15 years with the possibility to extend these security guarantees," the President said.
He emphasized that he had raised this issue in a conversation with Trump.
"I told him that we are already at war, and it has been going on for almost 15 years. And that's why we would really like to have longer guarantees. I told him that we would really like to consider the possibility of 30-40-50 years. And then it would be a historic decision by President Trump. The president said he would think about it," Zelensky said .
- on December 28, Trump and Zelenskiy held a closed meeting in an expanded format, which lasted more than two hours. Afterward, they had a phone conversation with European leaders, and then spoke to the media.
- Trump and Zelenskyy praised the talks, but no specific decisions were made, the diplomatic process will continue.
