"We are close to the most difficult points". Zelenskyy's main points on the course of the talks

Plan A is to end the war, plan B is to continue fighting. Zelensky spoke about the work on the peace agreement and the most difficult points

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

In negotiations with partners to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war, the most difficult points are currently being discussed, including the issue of territories, on which there is still no consensus. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering questions from journalists in the chat of the Presidential Office.

The US wants a quick settlement, Ukraine wants a quality one

The President emphasized that the original 28-point "peace plan" proposed by the US contained some "destructive" parts – and it is important that they are now gone.

See also Zelensky in Berlin. How two days of peace talks went that made Trump happy

" This does not mean that we have a perfect plan right now, but it is a very working version. I thank the Americans for this partnership. But nevertheless, we need to be very careful. We have already given the appropriate signals to our partners that these points, in one formulation or another, which were removed, we really do not want them to appear in other documents," Zelensky said.

He noted that "the war is complicated, and the path [to peace] will be so. But this does not mean that it will be long. The Americans want a quick ending – for Ukraine, the quality of this speed is important.

Ukraine is counting on five documents

"Important: we are counting on five documents. Some of them are about security guarantees. Legally binding, that is, voted on and approved by the US Congress. Where there is the Fifth Amendment "like in NATO". That is, Article 5 mirrors the Fifth Amendment for everyone in the Alliance. And this will be voted by Congress, there are agreements on this. And this is very important," the president said .

The second issue is recovery. We are talking about both money and the creation of a special fund.

"Today, for the first time, I raised an issue that I think is very important – our IDPs who have lost their homes. This is a lot of money, tens of billions of dollars. I think somewhere we will count about $70-80 billion. And we raised this issue. It's important that Americans accept this. We need appropriate compensation so that Ukrainians want to live in Ukraine and have these opportunities," the president said .

He is also counting on help from partners to finance payments to the families of fallen soldiers, so "it is very difficult to bear this financial responsibility." However, he emphasized: Ukraine will continue these payments in any case.

"And the restoration of infrastructure, energy, etc. Schools, universities, many things. That is, a more detailed recovery plan is not yet ready, we are getting closer," he said .

The most difficult clauses of the framework agreement

"Regarding security guarantees. It is important that our military discussed all the details. I mean, the US-Ukrainian team. And I believe that we are very close to strong security guarantees <…> I see that President Trump's team is ready for this. We know for sure that Congress will be supportive on this. Well, not exactly, but at least we know that the majority of Congress is positive about it," the president said .

During the talks, Zelenskyy also announced what weapons Ukraine needs, what training, manning, and funding for the army are needed.

At the same time, he said, the parties have also approached the most difficult points of the framework 20-point agreement. In particular, one of the key issues he mentioned was the territories. Ukraine does not recognize Donbas as "Russian" and there is no consensus on this issue. The US wants a "free economic zone" .

Reparations credit is a "game changer"

"Today, reparations loan or any format that is designed for the amount of Russian frozen assets is from $150 billion to $200 billion in total, $210 billion is a gamble. Why? It is a guarantee of security for Ukraine," he said.

He emphasized that Plan A is the end of the war, and Plan B is the continuation of Russian aggression. If the war continues, Ukraine is counting not only on bilateral military aid packages, but at least $45 billion euros a year financial aid – that is, a tranche of this reparations loan.

If the war continues, this money will be spent on the army, weapons, energy, etc. If the war ends, it will be used for reconstruction.

If Putin refuses, Ukraine expects more weapons from the US

According to the President, if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects the peace plan, America will put pressure with sanctions and give Ukraine more weapons.

"In my opinion, the logic is this: if the Americans are ready to give security guarantees to Ukraine and apply strong guarantees if Putin violates, then tell me frankly, how is this different from if Putin does not want to end? I think it's a fair request from me as president and from some European leaders to give us at least some of these guarantees so that we can fight back against Putin. Air defense, and give us long-range," Zelensky said .

First a ceasefire, then elections

"Today I once again emphasized to our partners: I am ready for elections. And in order for the people of Ukraine to be ready, this requires the cooperation of legislators to change the laws, but above all, the most important thing is the ability to hold legitimate elections or to hold elections with a legitimate result. This requires security infrastructure," the President emphasized .

According to him, it will take a conditional 60-90 days of ceasefire before the vote is held.