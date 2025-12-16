Zelenskyy wants partners to help Ukraine with payments to families of fallen soldiers

Families of fallen Ukrainian soldiers receive a one-time financial assistance of UAH 15 million from the state. President says it is a serious burden

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like Ukraine to receive support from partners to pay the families of fallen soldiers. He said this while answering journalists' questions in a chat at the Presidential Office.

"We raised the issue of our families who have lost a Hero [at the talks]. I believe that any soldier who died in the war is a Hero for us. It is very difficult for us to bear this financial responsibility. Although it is a matter of pride, it is a really serious burden," the President said .

He emphasized that Ukraine will continue to make these payments anyway, because it is the state's duty, first and foremost, a moral one. However, he would like to see financial support from partners for this program as well.

"Even without external support, we will do it, but we can speed up the process," he said .