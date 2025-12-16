Zelenskyy wants partners to help Ukraine with payments to families of fallen soldiers
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like Ukraine to receive support from partners to pay the families of fallen soldiers. He said this while answering journalists' questions in a chat at the Presidential Office.
"We raised the issue of our families who have lost a Hero [at the talks]. I believe that any soldier who died in the war is a Hero for us. It is very difficult for us to bear this financial responsibility. Although it is a matter of pride, it is a really serious burden," the President said .
He emphasized that Ukraine will continue to make these payments anyway, because it is the state's duty, first and foremost, a moral one. However, he would like to see financial support from partners for this program as well.
"Even without external support, we will do it, but we can speed up the process," he said .
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the state has been paying UAH 15 million to the families of fallen Ukrainian defenders . The next of kin are entitled to a one-time financial assistance for a fallen volunteer or soldier.
Comments (0)