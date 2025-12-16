Consultations with Russia, meeting with Trump. Zelensky on what's next in the negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

After the talks in Berlin, work on the peace plan will continue. Ukraine-U.S. talks are expected to take place in the U.S. in the near future, which may result in a meeting with the president of the United States Donald Trump. This was announced by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.

Regarding the next stage of negotiations, the president said that Ukraine would finalize its documents in the next two days.

The United States will hold consultations with the Russians in the coming days, and then with Trump, the president noted.

After that, the negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States will meet in America" in the near future" – Zelenskyy believes that this can happen even on the weekend of December 20-21.