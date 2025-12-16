Consultations with Russia, meeting with Trump. Zelensky on what's next in the negotiations
After the talks in Berlin, work on the peace plan will continue. Ukraine-U.S. talks are expected to take place in the U.S. in the near future, which may result in a meeting with the president of the United States Donald Trump. This was announced by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.
Regarding the next stage of negotiations, the president said that Ukraine would finalize its documents in the next two days.
The United States will hold consultations with the Russians in the coming days, and then with Trump, the president noted.
After that, the negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States will meet in America"
"
- Earlier, the president said that the issue of territories is not simple – Ukraine and Russia have different positions on it. At the same time, Zelenskyy announced progress in providing Ukraine with security guarantees like NATO Article 5.
- European leaders have signed a joint statement on their and the United States' commitments to guarantees of security and recovery of Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, Trump said that Ukraine has allegedly "already lost" the territories occupied by Russia, and also reported on the recent a conversation with dictator Putin.
