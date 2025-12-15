Zelensky in Berlin: The issue of territories is not easy, the US is not conveying its own position, but Russia's

The Ukrainian president said that Kyiv and Washington had reached an understanding on the issue of territories.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of territories is not easy – the positions of Ukraine and Russia on it differ. During the talks in Berlin, the United States conveyed Moscow's position, and in return, Kyiv gave its vision for the Americans to share with the Russians, the head of state said during press conferences with the German chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"There have already been several rounds of negotiations today and they continue. A substantive conversation a day. Our representatives will continue the dialog with their American colleagues. The Ukrainian delegation is working almost around the clock to achieve a result that will be respected by the people of Ukraine. Of course, not all issues are simple. There are complicated things, in particular, regarding the territories... And it is important that we all work to ensure that such issues are absolutely fair," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that "there was enough dialogue on the territory," but he thinks that there are still divergent positions on this aspect.

"But I think my colleagues heard my personal position. I am very glad that I could personally convey this position," the Head of State emphasized.

The president added that "everyone is ready" to work productively to "find solutions that are respectful for Ukraine and that will bring the real end of the war closer." Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv is ready to continue working to ensure that "the final agreement is strong."

He also recalled Russia's demands for Ukrainian territories, adding that Kyiv and Moscow have different positions on this issue.

"I am glad that we [Ukraine and the United States] have heard each other. And I think that the American side, as a mediator, will propose various steps to find at least some consensus. I would like the United States to continue [working] in the mediation format in these matters," the head of state said.

Separately, the president emphasized that he does not believe the United States demanded anything from the Ukrainian side, adding that he perceives Ukraine and the United States as strategic partners.

"Therefore, I would put it this way: we heard the US speak about the issue of territories... about the Russian vision or Russian demands. We perceive this as the demands of the Russian Federation. And so I could not demand anything from the United States either. I told my colleagues from the United States to convey our vision to the Russians," Zelenskyy explained.

He added that there were other issues on which Ukraine and the United States had the same vision, but did not specify what they were. The president also spoke about progress in providing Ukraine with security guarantees such as NATO's Article 5 on collective security: "I have seen the details from the military that they have been working on. They look very good, although this is the first draft."