Trump said that Ukraine had allegedly "already lost" territory and that he had spoken directly with Putin

The President of the United States commented on the progress of peace talks

Donald Trump (Photo: BONNIE CASH/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that Ukraine has allegedly "already lost" the territories occupied by Russia and reported on a recent conversation with the dictator Vladimir Putin. This is what the politician said during a public event at the White House.

A journalist asked Trump what if security guarantees were offered to Ukraine like NATO Article 5 about collective security, what motivation will Kyiv have to give up any of its territory?

"Well, to be honest, they have already lost the territory. I mean... [this] territory is lost. But as far as security guarantees are concerned, we are working on this together with Europe. Europe will play a big role in this. And we're working on security guarantees so that the war doesn't start again," the US president replied.

In this context, he reminded us that the war has started again between Thailand and Cambodiawhich he had previously "finished".

Trump also said that there is no deadline for developing security guarantees for Ukraine: "The deadline is when we do it. That is, we will try to do it. We are making progress. It's harder than anyone could have imagined."

He also confirmed that he had recently spoken directly with Russian dictator Putin.

The US leader also said that he had a long conversation with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.