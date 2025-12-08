Fighting resumed on the border of Thailand and Cambodia. Trump believes he has "ended" this war
On Monday, December 8, after mutual accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement brokered by the US President Donald Trump,Thailand has attacked Cambodia. The strikes were aimed "exclusively at military targets on the territory", stated Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).
RTAF spokesman Air Marshal Jakkrit Thammawichal said the operation was conducted jointly with Task Force Suranaree. The strikes were allegedly carried out in response to Cambodian military actions that posed a direct threat to Thai national security, border residents and Thai personnel in the region.
The statement noted that Cambodia had allegedly mobilized heavy weapons, redeployed combat units and prepared fire support elements. These actions, according to the RTAF, could escalate the military situation and pose a threat to Thailand's border region.
According to the Thai Air Force, the strikes were allegedly aimed at military infrastructure, weapons depots, command centers, and logistics routes that "posed a direct threat." After the strikes, "assessments were conducted to ensure compliance with international standards governing the right of self-defense under the UN Charter, as well as the principles of necessity and proportionality."
Bloomberg with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Cambodia notesthe Thai military reported that the strikes were carried out at several locations in Preah Vihear province. To discuss the current situation on the border, Prime Minister Anutin Shinawatra convened a meeting of security officials.
The publication notes that the strikes were preceded by several days of provocations by the Thai army. As a result of the clashes, a Thai soldier was killed and four were injured.
- The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia started july 24. In five days, at least 36 people were killed and more than 130,000 people were forced to flee their homes. At talks on July 28, Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.
- The next day, the Thai army accused cambodian troops in violation of the ceasefire, but the other side denied it.
- august 7 Thailand and Cambodia signed a 13-point ceasefire agreement on the border that provides for compliance with the ceasefire.
- october 14, 2025, the U.S. Department of State posted by on its Facebook page lists the wars that the Trump administration has allegedly ended. Among them is the war between Cambodia and Thailand.
