Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating the ceasefire agreed on July 28

The ceasefire between the two countries was to come into effect at midnight

Evacuation in Thailand (Photo: Kaikungwon Duanjumroon/EPA)

The Thai army has accused Cambodian troops of violating the unconditional ceasefire agreed upon the day before. This was reported by Bloomberg .

Royal Thai Army spokesman Wintai Suwari said attacks took place in several locations until the early hours of Tuesday, July 29, although the ceasefire was supposed to take effect at midnight.

He also accused Cambodia of "deliberately violating the agreement and deliberately undermining mutual trust". The spokesman added that Thailand was forced to take countermeasures in accordance with its legitimate right to self-defense .

Meanwhile, Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesman Maly Socheath said at a daily briefing that as of Tuesday morning there had been no reports of clashes between the two countries' troops.

The media outlet recalled that the ceasefire agreement was concluded after attempts by US President Donald Trump to achieve peace, who threatened that Washington would not sign trade agreements with any country as long as the fighting continued.

Amid reports of new clashes, a joint meeting of the army commanders responsible for the border areas of Cambodia and Thailand has been postponed from 07:00 to 10:00.

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia began on July 24 – in three days dozens of people were killed and more than 130,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

At talks on July 28 Cambodia and Thailand agreed on an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.