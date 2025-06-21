Pakistani government nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Islamabad decides to nominate the US President in gratitude for the settlement of the Indo-Pakistan conflict

Donald Trump (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

The Pakistani government has recommended United States President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. This is stated in the post in the account of the government of the country in the social network X.

Pakistan has nominated the American president for the Nobel Prize "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and key leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis".

The report notes that at a time of heightened regional turbulence, Trump "demonstrated great strategic foresight and brilliant statesmanship through active diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which helped to reduce tensions in a rapidly deteriorating situation".

The Pakistani government believes that the US president has succeeded in securing a ceasefire and preventing a wider conflict between the two nuclear powers.

"This intervention is a testament to his role as a true peacemaker and his commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue," the statement said.

The Pakistani government also recognizes and appreciates Trump's offers to help resolve the long-standing dispute between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir, an issue that is at the heart of regional instability.

Islamabad expressed hope that the US President's "sincere efforts" "will continue to contribute to regional and global stability – especially in the context of the crises in the Middle East, in particular the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the escalating situation with Iran".

REFERENCES. The conflict between India and Pakistan has been going on since 1947, when the two countries were formed, over the territory of Kashmir. India controls the largest part of Kashmir, while along with Pakistan, another part of the territory is under the control of China. The long-running dispute over Kashmir and cross-border terrorism have been the main cause of most of the wars between the two countries.

Another escalation in relations between Pakistan and India occurred after the attack in Kashmir on a group of tourists, which killed 26 people.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures.

Pakistan's defense minister denied the country's involvement in the April 22 attack in Kashmir and called for an international investigation into the attack.

India on the evening of May 6 attacked Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan retaliated with a missile strike.

On May 10, Trump said that, with US mediation, India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. This was later confirmed by New Delhi and Islamabad.