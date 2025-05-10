Trump announces ceasefire between India and Pakistan. But shelling of Kashmir resumes – video

Air defense was operating in the center of the capital of the Indian part of the region

US President Donald Trump announced that, through his country's mediation, India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire. The politician posted this on his social network Truth Social. The agreement was confirmed by both countries, but later India announced the resumption of attacks from Pakistan.

"After a long night of negotiations brokered by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a COMPLETE AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote (capital letters as in the original).

The US president congratulated both countries for "using common sense and great intelligence."

UPDATED: Pakistan has attacked the disputed province of Jammu and Kashmir, said Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of the Indian administration of the region.

"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard all over Srinagar!!!" the official wrote at 6:23 p.m. Kyiv time (9:23 p.m. local time.

Srinagar is the largest city and summer capital of the part of Kashmir under Indian control.

Abdullah later posted a video in which explosions can be heard: " "This is not a ceasefire. Air defense units in central Srinagar have just opened fire."

It should be noted that it was not only Trump who announced the introduction of a ceasefire – both Pakistan and India confirmed the agreement.

On the night of May 10, it became known about massive missile strikes by India on Pakistan. The latter claimed that its key military bases were under attack, but most of the missiles were intercepted, CNN reported.

During the Indian strikes, airspace over Pakistan was closed.

The Indian army later announced that, as part of Operation Sindoor, it had destroyed the bases from which militants had carried out drone attacks on the night of May 8-9 on several cities in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in the Indian province of Punjab.

The aggravation of relations between Pakistan and India occurred after an attack on a group of tourists in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 people.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures. In particular, it stopped issuing new visas to Pakistani citizens and canceled those previously issued.

Pakistan's defense minister has denied involvement in the April 22 attack in Kashmir and called for an international investigation into the attack. However, he believes that an Indian military invasion of Pakistan is inevitable.

India attacked Pakistan on the evening of May 6 as part of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan responded with a missile strike.

On May 7, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced that the country's Air Force had destroyed Indian aircraft.