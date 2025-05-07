Pakistan PM claims to have shot down Indian fighter jets. Possibly Rafale – CNN

Pakistani authorities announced the alleged destruction of Indian warplanes during an air battle

Rafale fighter jet (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims that Pakistan's air force shot down Indian planes in a state-run television address on May 7, CNN reports.

Sharif, in his address, also warned that Pakistan would avenge the deaths of those killed in Indian strikes.

"It only took the enemy a few hours to bring it to its knees," the Prime Minister said.

The Pakistani side previously stated that its forces shot down five Indian fighter jets in response to strikes from India.

According to these claims, three Rafales could have been among them. There is no official confirmation of this information yet. Indian representatives refrain from commenting.

The publication also drew attention to photos of the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Kashmir, which show the markings of the French manufacturer.

At the same time, experts note that it is impossible to identify with certainty whether this is a Rafale fighter jet based on external signs.

Reference The Rafale is a 10-ton, multi-role, twin-engine fighter jet armed with a 30mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, laser bombs and cruise missiles. Before the escalation, India had 36 of the aircraft, purchased from France's Dassault Aviation. The Rafale is a 10-ton, multi-role, twin-engine fighter jet armed with a 30mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, laser bombs and cruise missiles. Before the escalation, India had 36 of the aircraft, purchased from France's Dassault Aviation.