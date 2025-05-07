Pakistan PM claims to have shot down Indian fighter jets. Possibly Rafale – CNN
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims that Pakistan's air force shot down Indian planes in a state-run television address on May 7, CNN reports.
Sharif, in his address, also warned that Pakistan would avenge the deaths of those killed in Indian strikes.
"It only took the enemy a few hours to bring it to its knees," the Prime Minister said.
The Pakistani side previously stated that its forces shot down five Indian fighter jets in response to strikes from India.
According to these claims, three Rafales could have been among them. There is no official confirmation of this information yet. Indian representatives refrain from commenting.
The publication also drew attention to photos of the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Kashmir, which show the markings of the French manufacturer.
At the same time, experts note that it is impossible to identify with certainty whether this is a Rafale fighter jet based on external signs.
- The aggravation of relations between Pakistan and India occurred after an attack in Kashmir on a group of tourists, which resulted in the death of 26 people.
- India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures. In particular, it stopped issuing new visas to Pakistani citizens and canceled those previously issued.
- Pakistan's defense minister has denied involvement in the April 22 attack in Kashmir and called for an international investigation into the attack. However, he believes that an Indian military invasion of Pakistan is inevitable.
- On May 5, the Indian Express reported that India had put combat aircraft on alert on the border with Pakistan.
- India attacked Pakistan on the evening of May 6 as part of Operation Sindoor. Pakistan responded with a missile strike.