India has put combat aircraft on alert on the border with Pakistan – Indian Express

Aviation (Photo: Nara.getarchive)

The Indian Air Force and Navy have been put on high alert following an attack on tourists in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian Express reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have met Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to discuss options, with the armed forces given "complete operational freedom" to choose when and how to respond, sources said.

At the same time, Pakistan conducted two tests of surface-to-surface missiles – "Fatah" with a range of 120 km and "Abdali" with a range of 450 km, demonstrating its military readiness.

The aggravation of relations between Pakistan and India occurred after an attack on a group of tourists in Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 people.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures. In particular, it stopped issuing new visas to Pakistani citizens and canceled those previously issued.

Pakistan's defense minister has denied involvement in the April 22 attack in Kashmir and called for an international investigation into the attack. At the same time, he believes that an Indian military invasion of Pakistan is inevitable.