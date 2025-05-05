India has put combat aircraft on alert on the border with Pakistan – Indian Express
Aviation (Photo: Nara.getarchive)

The Indian Air Force and Navy have been put on high alert following an attack on tourists in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian Express reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reported to have met Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to discuss options, with the armed forces given "complete operational freedom" to choose when and how to respond, sources said.

At the same time, Pakistan conducted two tests of surface-to-surface missiles – "Fatah" with a range of 120 km and "Abdali" with a range of 450 km, demonstrating its military readiness.

