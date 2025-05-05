India blocks water on two more rivers feeding Pakistan

The Baglihar Dam during construction in 2007 (Photo: JAIPAL SINGH/EPA)

India has blocked the flow of water to Pakistan from a dam on the Chenab River and is preparing to do the same on the Jhelum River. The measures come amid another escalation in relations after Pakistan tested a ballistic missile, the Hindustan Times reported .

After a week of discussions and hydrological tests, India began a desilting operation at the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and lowered the floodgates, reducing the flow to Pakistan by 90%.

Similar operations are planned for the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River.

As the publication notes, India began operations within hours of Pakistan's test of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile on May 3.

New Delhi announced a series of restrictive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of a 1960 water-sharing agreement, following an April 22 terrorist attack in disputed Kashmir that killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali. Dozens more were injured.

The agreement regulated the distribution of river waters flowing from Kashmir, allowing Pakistan access to its main source of water supply – the Indus River, as well as the Jhelum and Chenab rivers.

On April 24, India closed the floodgates on the dam and blocked the flow of water from the Indus River.