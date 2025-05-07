India attacked Pakistan, and the country responded with a missile strike – SAMAA TV

The Indian Army said after the attack that "justice has been done"

An Indian soldier (Illustrative photo: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN)

India attacked Pakistan in the evening of May 6 as part of Operation Sindhur, reports Reuters. According to SAMAA TV, citing information from interlocutors, Pakistan retaliated with a missile strike .

Nine targets were reportedly attacked in Pakistan itself, as well as in Jammu and Kashmir, the territories under Pakistani control. According to Indian authorities, it was from here that terrorist attacks against India were allegedly planned and directed.

"Our actions were targeted, measured and non-escalatory. No Pakistani military targets were targeted. India demonstrated considerable restraint in its choice of targets and methods of execution," the statement said .

According to the Indian side, Operation Sindoor is a step after the "barbaric terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

"We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack are brought to justice," the statement said .

Statement by the Government of India (Photo: x.com/AdityaRajKaul)

The Indian Army on social networking site X said after the attack that "justice has been done".

Pakistan's Defense Ministry confirmed that India had launched a missile strike on targets in the country. Pakistan's state television reported that, according to the army, India had struck three regions of Pakistan, reports AFP.

Pakistan vows to respond to India's attacks "in its own time and place", military officials said.