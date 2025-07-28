Thailand and Cambodia agree to cease fire

The ceasefire will come into force between the countries at midnight on July 29

The prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand shake hands (Photo: EPA/MOHD RASFAN)

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire at talks on July 28. This was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reports CNN.

The ceasefire will take effect at midnight local time (20:00 Kyiv time). According to Malaysia, which mediated the peace talks, a meeting of regional commanders from the Cambodian and Thai sides will take place on July 29

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Maneth and acting Thai Prime Minister Pumtham Vejjajajayi agree to a ceasefire, despite clashes that continued before the talks began.

Cambodian authorities accuse Thailand of hitting at least two targets on the morning of July 28, while the Thai army said clashes took place in three provinces. Representatives of the countries met at the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister in Putrajaya, south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.