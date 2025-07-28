Thailand and Cambodia agree to cease fire
Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire at talks on July 28. This was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reports CNN.
The ceasefire will take effect at midnight local time (20:00 Kyiv time). According to Malaysia, which mediated the peace talks, a meeting of regional commanders from the Cambodian and Thai sides will take place on July 29
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Maneth and acting Thai Prime Minister Pumtham Vejjajajayi agree to a ceasefire, despite clashes that continued before the talks began.
Cambodian authorities accuse Thailand of hitting at least two targets on the morning of July 28, while the Thai army said clashes took place in three provinces. Representatives of the countries met at the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister in Putrajaya, south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.
- The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia began on July 24, with at least 35 people killed and more than 200 injured in three days. More than 130,000 people were forced to flee their homes. This is the most violent clashes between the states in 13 years of border disputes, noted Reuters.
- Both countries claimed to be acting in self-defense and called on each other to stop fighting and start negotiations.
- On July 26, US President Donald Trump announced that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to "immediately reach a ceasefire", after speaking with the heads of government of both countries.
- The talks started on July 28 in the Malaysian administrative capital of Patrajaya.
