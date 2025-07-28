Thailand and Cambodia start ceasefire talks

Peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia begin in Malaysia amid border fighting that killed more than 30 people

Negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia (Photo: EPA)

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have begun ceasefire talks. This comes amid insistence from the United States and regional powers, reports Bloomberg.

Acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Vejjajajayi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Maneth hold talks in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim facilitates the dialogue as chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The talks began shortly after the scheduled start at 15:00 (10:00 Kyiv time).

Before leaving for the talks, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham questioned the sincerity of Cambodia's intentions to end the fighting, as the clashes continued until the morning of July 28. In a comment to journalists, he said that discussions should focus on a ceasefire and the protection of Thai sovereignty.

Bangkok insists that a truce is possible only if troops are withdrawn, the use of lethal force is stopped, and an agreement is reached to resolve the conflict through bilateral mechanisms.

Cambodia insists on an unconditional cessation of hostilities.