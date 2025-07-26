Trump: Thailand and Cambodia agreed to reach immediate ceasefire

The US President says there will be no trade talks until the countries sign a truce

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to "immediately achieve a ceasefire" after speaking with the heads of government of both countries. The US president posted about this on his social network Truth Social.

"Just spoke to the prime minister of Cambodia [Hun Manet] relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the acting prime minister of Thailand [Phumtham Wechayachai], right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! " Trump said (capital letters – like the author's).

He noted that this war "very much reminds [him] of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt."

India and Pakistan did indeed agree on a ceasefire with the mediation of the United States (which was violated in the early days), but there is no final peace agreement between the countries.

Subsequently, Trump said about the results of a call with the acting prime minister of Thailand, noting that this country, like Cambodia, wants an immediate ceasefire and peace.

The US President then called the Cambodian prime minister and informed him of the conversation with his Thai counterpart.

"They [both sides of the conflict] have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!" said the head of the US.

He also reiterated that the United States will not return to trade negotiations with these countries until the fighting stops.