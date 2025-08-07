Thailand and Cambodia sign ceasefire agreement
Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire agreement on the border after talks held on August 7 in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. About reported thai government in the social network X.
It is noted that the parties agreed on a 13-point agreement that provides for compliance with the ceasefire.
"Representatives of both countries signed protocols aimed at resolving tensions on the border and restoring peace in the border area," the statement said.
on July 26, US President Donald Trump talked with the leaders of the two governments, calling for an immediate ceasefire, otherwise he threatened to impose 36% tariffs on both countries.
Analysts explained LIGA.netthe newspaper reported that Trump had threatened Thailand and Cambodia with tariffs if they did not cease fire, would have a major impact on the economies of both countries.
- The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia began on July 24 – at least 36 people died in five days and more than 130,000 people were forced to flee their homes.
- At the talks on July 28 Cambodia and Thailand reach an agreement on an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire.
- However, the very next day, the Thai army accused Cambodian troops of violating the ceasefire, but the other side denied it.
Comments (0)