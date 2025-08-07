Thailand and Cambodia sign ceasefire agreement

Following the negotiations on August 7, the parties agreed on a 13-point agreement

Signing of the agreement between Thailand and Cambodia (Photo: x.com/prdthailand)

Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire agreement on the border after talks held on August 7 in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. About reported thai government in the social network X.

It is noted that the parties agreed on a 13-point agreement that provides for compliance with the ceasefire.

"Representatives of both countries signed protocols aimed at resolving tensions on the border and restoring peace in the border area," the statement said.

on July 26, US President Donald Trump talked with the leaders of the two governments, calling for an immediate ceasefire, otherwise he threatened to impose 36% tariffs on both countries.

Analysts explained LIGA.netthe newspaper reported that Trump had threatened Thailand and Cambodia with tariffs if they did not cease fire, would have a major impact on the economies of both countries.