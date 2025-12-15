Europe outlines its and US commitments to Ukraine in case of peace

Support for the Armed Forces, a "multinational force," U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring, reconstruction, and other points of the leaders' joint statement

Leaders at a meeting in Berlin on December 15, 2025 (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA)

European leaders have signed a joint statement on their and the United States' commitments to guaranteeing Ukraine's security and recovery. This document published by the press service of the German government.

"Leaders agreed that ensuring Ukraine's security, sovereignty and prosperity is an integral part of broader Euro-Atlantic security. They made clear that Ukraine and its people deserve a prosperous, independent and sovereign future, free from fear of future Russian aggression," the statement said.

The leaders of the United States and Europe pledged to work together to provide Ukraine with robust security guarantees and support for economic recovery as part of an agreement to end the war.

The partners announced the following commitments:

→ provide Ukraine with "sustained and significant" support for the development of its Armed Forces, which should remain at the level of 800,000 in peacetime to be able to deter conflicts and defend the territory of Ukraine;

→ The European-led "multinational force" formed by the member countries of the Coalition of the Willing and supported by the United States will help restore the Armed Forces, as well as ensure the security of Ukraine's airspace and improve maritime security, including through operations on the territory of Ukraine;

→ a US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism will be established with the participation of the international community to provide early warning of any future attacks and to identify and respond to any violations; a conflict resolution mechanism is also planned for "mutual de-escalation measures that can be taken to the benefit of all parties."

→ There will be a legally binding obligation to take measures "to restore peace and security in the event of a future armed attack" (this may include the use of armed forces, intelligence and logistical assistance, economic and diplomatic actions);

→The partners will invest "in the future prosperity of Ukraine," including providing "significant resources" for recovery and reconstruction, concluding mutually beneficial trade agreements, and taking into account the need for Russia to compensate Ukraine for the damage it has caused – in this context, Russian assets in the EU were frozen;

→ The partners also pledge to "strongly support Ukraine's accession to the EU".

Among other things, the document states that the decision on the territory should be made by the people of Ukraine after reliable security guarantees are in place.

The leaders also agreed that "some issues will need to be resolved in the final stages of the negotiations" and that they would support the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in "consulting" with the Ukrainian people, if necessary (probably referring to referendum. – Ed.)

"Russia must now demonstrate its willingness to work toward a lasting peace by agreeing to president Trump's peace plan, and demonstrate its commitment to ending the fighting by agreeing to a ceasefire. The leaders agreed to continue to increase pressure on Russia to force Moscow to negotiate in earnest," the statement said.

It was signed by the heads of state and government of the following countries: Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the leaders of the European Council, António Costa, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The document is open for other countries to join.