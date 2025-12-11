Kornienko on the elections: When it comes to immediate demands of partners, they must ensure security

The key issues of the elections are Ukrainians abroad, the possibility of military participation and the security situation in the country

Oleksandr Kornienko (Photo: Oleksandr Kornienko / Facebook)

The Ukrainian parliament can prepare the legislative framework for holding elections, but foreign partners must ensure security. This was discussed during the telethon said mP, First First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko.

"If we are talking about immediate requirements from partners, they should then provide them with a security component in the first place," he added.

The politician also reminded that Ukraine is a candidate for EU membership and must fulfill the Copenhagen criteria for democracy, which the state continues to work on.

"We will work on this, but if we are required to provide a legislative framework, we will do so. But it is clear that without a security framework, which the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it should be given by our partners – the United States and European colleagues," Kornienko added.

The Verkhovna Rada has no developments or legislative initiatives on holding elections during martial law.

"There are currently no legislative initiatives, no drafts, not even any drafts of such legislation, as they say, and this means that we need to work on it if we want it to appear," he said.

Kornienko emphasized that the development of legislation on elections during the war requires a broad discussion involving MPs, the government, and civil society organizations.

"In order to start such a process, we should probably all sit down together, talk, and understand where we can move forward together in the parliament, developing this legislation," said the First Deputy Speaker of the Rada

He named the main risks associated with holding elections during the war:

→ voters abroad who are not ready to return to the country under fire;

→ several hundred thousand military personnel participated in the voting;

→ the possibility of their nomination as candidates and the procedure for taking leave during service.

He also noted problems with the voter register and the need to give the Central Election Commission additional powers and resources to update it.

Kornienko also drew attention to the security criteria for opening polling stations in the frontline areas. According to him, it is currently impossible to guarantee the safety of campaigning and holding elections in a number of settlements due to Russian shelling and the use of FPV drones that can operate for tens of kilometers. He emphasized that the legislation does not even define who should decide on the possibility of opening polling stations in dangerous areas.

Kornienko added that the Constitution of Ukraine does not allow changing its provisions during martial law. He reminded that the powers of the Verkhovna Rada and the president were extended because of the war.