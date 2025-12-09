Zelenskyy appeals to the US on elections: Ensure security
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his readiness to hold elections, calling on the United States to provide appropriate security conditions. He said this in response to the latest statement by his American counterpart Donald Trump, the head of state said during a conversation with the media.
He recalled that there are two aspects to holding elections: security ("How can [voting] be conducted? How can it be done under attack, under rocket fire? Regarding our military, how will they vote?") and the legislative basis for the legitimacy of this process.
According to Zelenskyy, if this is done, Ukraine will be ready to hold elections in the next 60-90 days: "
He also addressed the MPs of his faction "Servant of the People" and parliamentarians in general with a request to prepare proposals on the possibility of changing the legislation to hold elections during martial law.
"[So that they]
Zelenskyy also said that he did not discuss the election issue during his talks with partners.
"
Earlier, Trump said in an interview with told Politico that it was time to hold elections in Ukraine, as there hadn't been any in "a very long time."
The US president also suggested that Zelenskyy could win the vote.
Comments (0)