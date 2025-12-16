Ukraine does not recognize Donbas as Russian, but there is no consensus on land issue – Zelenskyy

The President emphasized that the issue of territories is one of the key issues in the negotiations, the Americans want a "compromise"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine will not recognize Donbas as "Russian" either in fact or in law, but there is no consensus on the issue of territories in the course of working on a peace plan with US representatives. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering questions from journalists in the chat of the Presidential Office.

"We will not recognize Donbas as Russian either de jure or de facto – the part that is temporarily occupied. This is a no-brainer. But nevertheless, we are discussing the issue of territories. You know that it is one of the key issues. We have no consensus on this issue yet. But there is progress in other issues," Zelensky assured.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Russians' position has not changed yet – they want the entire Donbas.

"Our position is practical, realistic, fair, and we stand by it. And we do not want to give up our Donbas. The Americans want to find a compromise, they offer a 'free economic zone'," the President said .

He noted that the "free economic zone" does not mean that it will be under the leadership of the Russian Federation, which is important to him.