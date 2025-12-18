"There are more questions than answers". Zelensky responds to US "compromise" on Zaporizhzhia NPP

The President said that Ukraine and the United States had been discussing the issue of the ZNPP for a long time. He considers the US proposal unfair

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the US idea that control over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant be exercised simultaneously by Ukraine, Russia and the United States unfair. He said this while answering journalists' questions in a chat at the Presidential Office.

He emphasized that the ZNPP issue is one of the "sensitive" ones, as well as the issues of Donbas and the reparations loan.

"This is our station. "The 'Russians' certainly believe that this is their station because they occupied it, they do not recognize rules or law. But still, this is where we are. The United States has offered a compromise, as they believe that the station should somehow exist, work, and in some proportions divide this station into three," the president said .

He emphasized that Ukraine and the United States had had long discussions on this topic, and he told the Americans that he considered it unfair.

According to Zelenskyy, the issue is not only that it is a Ukrainian plant – there are many issues. It is not only about electricity, money and access to the plant, but also about the fact that ZNPP is still militarized and in a dangerous situation – there is no access to water, electricity, etc .

"The issue is also that our team, our people are working there and should be working. There is a small number of people there now, because the station is not operating at 100 rpm. And when it starts working, a larger team of Ukrainian specialists will be there: where will they live? There are many different issues today – issues that need to be coordinated with the IAEA as well," the President said .

Another question is who will restore the plant, because it requires a lot of money. ZNPP is also connected to the issue of rebuilding the dam in the occupied territories.

"There must be a dam that was blown up by the 'Russians'. They did blow it up. And who will pay for it now? That is, there are more questions than answers," Zelensky added .