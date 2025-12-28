The meeting between Trump and Zelensky is over. They talked for more than two hours
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
A closed meeting of the expanded presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place at the Mar-a-Lago residence. It lasted more than two hours.
The parties are now holding a video conference with European leaders, according to Corriere della Sera.
In addition to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian delegation included the following members:
- first Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya;
- chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov;
- secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov;
- advisor to the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz;
- minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev;
- olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States.
The American side, in particular, is represented at the talks:
- uS Secretary of State Marco Rubio;
- donald Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff;
- minister of Defense Pete Hughes;
- white House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles;
- donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Earlier it was planned that during the meeting the presidents discuss security guarantees, a possible exchange of territories, and the possibility of managing the Zaporizhzhya NPP with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
- Before the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasizedhe also said that "the plan also includes significant economic benefits for Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine, because it will potentially allow for rapid further development."
