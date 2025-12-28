The meeting between Trump and Zelensky is over. They talked for more than two hours

Now we have started a conversation with European leaders

Trump and Zelenskyy during a previous meeting in the United States (Photo: EPA)

A closed meeting of the expanded presidents of Ukraine and the United States took place at the Mar-a-Lago residence. It lasted more than two hours.

The parties are now holding a video conference with European leaders, according to Corriere della Sera.

In addition to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian delegation included the following members:

first Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya;

chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov;

secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov;

advisor to the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz;

minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev;

olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States.

The American side, in particular, is represented at the talks:

uS Secretary of State Marco Rubio;

donald Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff;

minister of Defense Pete Hughes;

white House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles;

donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Earlier it was planned that during the meeting the presidents discuss security guarantees, a possible exchange of territories, and the possibility of managing the Zaporizhzhya NPP with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.