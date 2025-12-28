Zelensky: 90% of the plan has been agreed upon

Most of the 20 points of the peace plan were agreed upon before Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Photo: OP

The 20-point plan discussed by the representatives of Ukraine and the United States was 90% agreed upon. This was stated by the President of Ukraine during a joint press conference before his talks with US President Donald Trump in Miami.

"Our two teams have done 90% of the work in delivering this plan. This plan also includes significant economic benefits for Ukraine, the restoration of Ukraine, because potentially it will allow for rapid further development. It will be a great economic deal for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to him, the parties have made progress in the negotiations in recent months. He also emphasized that Europe is putting a lot of effort into the negotiation process.

"Our teams are working as planned on the financial aspects of recovery and further plans, because it is very important for strategic further progress step by step. Ending the war, ensuring peace and all further steps," Zelensky said.