Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during the talks (Photo: Presidential Office)

European leaders held an hour-long phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the United States Donald Trump during which they discussed the results of their meeting on peace talks. As a result, the parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb said the conversation lasted more than an hour. It was attended by, among others, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merzprime Minister of Italy George Maloneypresident of Poland Karol Navrotskyprime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"We discussed concrete steps to end the war. We all want a just and lasting peace," he wrote.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced "noticeable progress" following the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. She added that Europe is ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine and the United States to consolidate it.

"The most important thing in these efforts is to have unchanged security guarantees from day one," she emphasized.

Pros information Macron, the parties are making progress on security guarantees. He added that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will be held in Paris in early January to finalize the specific contributions of each country.

On the website of the Italian government it is notedmr. Kulashko said that during the telephone conversations the parties discussed the current state of security guarantees for Ukraine and the issues that remain open. The conversation provided an opportunity to review the situation regarding the peace process in Ukraine and the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Maloney emphasized that now that the negotiations are gaining momentum, it is important for the partners to stay together. She confirmed that positions on the key interests of Ukraine and Europe should be as common and coordinated as possible.

"Finally, it was agreed that Russia should demonstrate a sense of responsibility and openness to negotiations, showing a genuine desire to achieve a cessation of hostilities," the statement said.